eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $472.21 million and $5.11 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,381.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00730205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00117172 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000329 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,478,623,423,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,478,673,423,093 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.