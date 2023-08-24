Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $546.04

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.04 ($6.97) and traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.99). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.95), with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £158.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18,010.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.53.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

