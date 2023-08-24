Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $555.85

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.85 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($7.18). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 562.50 ($7.18), with a volume of 13,144 shares traded.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £74.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 556.02.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

