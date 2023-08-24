DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 432,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.