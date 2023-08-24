Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.14)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $78.5-79.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.05 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.39) EPS.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO remained flat at $17.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 323,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $608.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.24. Domo has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

