Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.47–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $316.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.52 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.47)-$(0.39) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of DOMO stock remained flat at $17.04 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 367,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Domo has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $608.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $677,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

