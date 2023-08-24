Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.47)-$(0.39) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $316-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.53 million. Domo also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.14)-$(0.10) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO remained flat at $17.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 342,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,845. Domo has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $608.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $357,456.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

