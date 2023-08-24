Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 28th

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 74.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 508.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $215,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.