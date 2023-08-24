Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 41,837 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 26,002 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOXS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. 95,882,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,595,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

