DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.5-174.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.8 %

DOCN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. 1,188,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,131 shares of company stock worth $1,206,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.