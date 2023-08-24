DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-12.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$12.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.04.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $111.15 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.