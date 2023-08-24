DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.30

DHX Media (TSE:DHX.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as low as C$3.29. DHX Media shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 79,078 shares traded.
DHX Media Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DHX Media
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.