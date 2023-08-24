DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $43,989.33 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96.

On Friday, July 14th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $51,879.04.

DXCM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 3,820,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in DexCom by 163.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $2,108,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 809,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 232,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

