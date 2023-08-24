Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

