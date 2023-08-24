Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 3,065,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,387,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

