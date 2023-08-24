Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $551.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $551.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $394.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.