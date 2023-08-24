Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $493.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

