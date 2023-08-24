DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $10.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

