DARTH (DAH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.48

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

