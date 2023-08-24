Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CYCC stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.