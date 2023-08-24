Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.