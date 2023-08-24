Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Capital Management bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

