Critical Survey: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) vs. Versarien (OTC:VRSRF)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Technologies and Versarien.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versarien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Versarien.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 22.70% 35.47% 23.12% Versarien N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Versarien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Versarien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $325.23 million 1.66 $103.80 million $1.47 8.10 Versarien N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Versarien.

Hudson Technologies beats Versarien on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name. The company also provides graphene enhanced plastic products, including graphene enhanced mobile accessories, injection molding products, tool boxes, transit trays, PU foam tanks, and vacuum forming products. In addition, it offers sintered tungsten carbide products comprising special inserts and blanks, cutting knives, wear-resistant parts, nozzles and valve inserts for flow control, and defense and aerospace tungsten carbide parts for use in arduous environmental applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Longhope, the United Kingdom.

