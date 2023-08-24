Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $42.36 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.36 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 254,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

