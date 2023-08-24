Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $592,182.78 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 38,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $592,182.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 998,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,509,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Coursera Stock Up 2.1 %
Coursera stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
