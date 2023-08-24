Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after buying an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $120.40. 1,077,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,944. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,719,568. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

