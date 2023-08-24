Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 7,362,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,666,295. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $186.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.