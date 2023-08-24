Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.30. 4,194,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.