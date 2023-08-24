Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

