Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 42,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 122,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,755. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.