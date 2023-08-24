Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $52,678,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 929,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,878,000 after purchasing an additional 658,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $87.89. 177,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,022. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

