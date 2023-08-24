Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,887. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.