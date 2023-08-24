Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,005,000 after acquiring an additional 96,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. 424,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $96.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

