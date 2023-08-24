Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 260.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

