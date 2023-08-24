Contrasting First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 19.92% 13.31% 1.10% First Seacoast Bancorp -6.10% -1.99% -0.22%

Volatility and Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 1.81 $30.74 million $5.06 8.53 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.50 million 2.20 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

