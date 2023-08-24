Contrasting First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 27.51% 12.14% 1.12% Commerce Bancshares 28.39% 19.64% 1.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Commerce Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $842.74 million 2.85 $265.68 million $2.17 8.68 Commerce Bancshares $1.55 billion 3.96 $488.40 million $3.98 12.33

Analyst Ratings

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and Commerce Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Commerce Bancshares 1 3 0 0 1.75

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus target price of $60.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats First Hawaiian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; retail branch network; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

