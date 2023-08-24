Conflux Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $389.41 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,057.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00247233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00732067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00529022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00061082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00117405 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,466,311 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,169,273,062.417556 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1306431 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $27,661,188.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.