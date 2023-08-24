Compass Point Cuts Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $31.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,156 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,260.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,156 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,260.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

