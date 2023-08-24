Comparing Vox Royalty (VOXR) & Its Peers

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vox Royalty to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -41.87% -6.08% -1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 734 3071 3807 85 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vox Royalty and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 247.48%. Given Vox Royalty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 114.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -113.50 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.75 billion -$33.03 million -13.20

Vox Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

