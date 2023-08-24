Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $89,745.10 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $488,457.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60.

On Monday, July 3rd, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

COIN stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

