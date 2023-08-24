Coin98 (C98) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Coin98 has a market cap of $80.11 million and $8.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003266 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,777,767 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

