Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

