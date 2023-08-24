Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.43.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th.
CLFD opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
