Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,291,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $71,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

