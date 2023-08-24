Citigroup Inc. Has $63.85 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $63,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,855,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,508,000 after buying an additional 185,447 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

APH opened at $86.38 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.