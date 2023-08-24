Citigroup Inc. Has $60.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 270,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $60,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,995,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 35,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,808,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWY opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

