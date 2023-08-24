Citigroup Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $3.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

FTCH opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

