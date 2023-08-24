CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Citigroup

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $635.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 14.7% in the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

