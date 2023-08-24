Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,777. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

