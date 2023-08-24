Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 566 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

