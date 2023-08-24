Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 521 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. 5,164,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

