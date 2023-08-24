Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,157 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 6,079,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,658,260. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.